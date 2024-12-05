WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Luis Severino and Athletics agree to $67 million, 3-year contract, AP sources say (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously called the team the Oakland Athletics).
Luis Severino and Athletics agree to $67 million, 3-year contract, AP sources say (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously called the team the Oakland Athletics)
Luis Severino and Athletics agree to $67 million, 3-year contract, AP sources say (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously called the team the Oakland Athletics).
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 5, 2024 at 6:56PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
House rejects Democratic effort to force release of Matt Gaetz ethics report.