December 5, 2024 at 6:56PM

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Luis Severino and Athletics agree to $67 million, 3-year contract, AP sources say (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously called the team the Oakland Athletics).

