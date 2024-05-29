SAN FRANCISCO — Luis Matos hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Spencer Howard pitched four scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the MLB-leading Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Tuesday night.

After the Phillies failed to score in the top of the 10th off Sean Hjelle (2-1), automatic runner Tyler Fitzgerald advanced to third on a fly ball by Wilmer Flores before Matos knocked him in with a fly ball to left off Matt Strahm (3-1).

Five San Francisco pitchers combined to shut down the Phillies for 10 innings. The Giants used an opener followed by Howard as the primary pitcher.

The Giants have won 10 of their last 12 games, taking the first two games of the three-game series against the Phillies after being swept in a four-game set in Philadelphia earlier this month.

Philadelphia has lost three straight games for the first time this season, and has the best record in the majors at 38-18.

Howard, who began his career with the Phillies, held his former team to four scoreless innings in his first MLB appearance of the season. The 27-year-old followed three shutout innings by teammates Erik Miller and Taylor Rogers to start the game. Howard, once a top prospect with the Phillies, has bounced around the last few seasons and signed a minor league contract with the Giants last year.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler threw 101 pitches, striking out nine and allowing two hits. Once a highly-touted prospect in the Giants' organization, Wheeler has held San Francisco to one unearned run in two starts this season. He struck out 11 in seven innings in a 1-0 win in Philadelphia on May 6.

The Giants learned before the game that they would be without one of their best hitters this season, LaMonte Wade Jr., for an extended stretch. Wade suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain sliding into second base on Monday and will miss at least four weeks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: SS Trea Turner, who has a strained left hamstring, hit off a tee for the first time since the injury on Tuesday and hopes to play catch on Wednesday. … 3B Alec Bohm had a scheduled day off after committing two errors in Monday's loss, according to manager Rob Thomson. Bohm was dealing with ''general aches and pains'' and pinch-hit in the 10th.

Giants: Howard and IF Trenton Brooks were called up from Triple-A Sacramento, with Brooks filling in for Wade at first base and Howard pitching out of the bullpen. … Utility player Tyler Fitzgerald was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. … OF Ryan McKenna and LHP Drew Pomeranz were designated for assignment. … RHP Keaton Winn threw 45 pitches in a bullpen session on Monday and is close to returning, according to manager Bob Melvin.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Harrison (4-1, 3.90 ERA) pitches for the Giants against Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.15 ERA) in the final game of the series.

