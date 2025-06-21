Lucky 13: The Crusaders beat the Chiefs 16-12 to win the Super Rugby title for the 13th time

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The Crusaders won the Super Rugby title for the 13th time by edging the Chiefs 16-12 on Saturday for their 32nd straight win in home playoffs.
The Hamilton-based Chiefs lost in the final for the third straight year and for the second time to the Crusaders by a margin of five points or less.
The Crusaders clung to a one-point lead for 33 minutes, from just before halftime until the 71st minute when flyhalf Rivez Reihana kicked a penalty for the only points of the second half. They then held on under immense pressure to clinch their victory.
The win was especially poignant for the Crusaders, who won only four matches last year in one of their worst-ever seasons, ending their run of seven-straight titles. They were also playing for the last time in the ''temporary'' stadium that has been their home ground since their former headquarters was destroyed in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.
The Crusaders' kicking game was superb and they dominated the contest in the air, particularly through fullback Will Jordan. They kept Chiefs' flyhalf Damian McKenzie under wraps and their defense was superb, though the Chiefs scored first-half tries through prop George Dyer and fullback Shaun Stevenson.
The Crusaders scored a try through veteran hooker Codie Taylor and led 13-12 at halftime with a conversion and two penalties to Reihana.
''Where we were at the end of last year, the start of this year we had a mountain to climb,'' said Jordan, who won his seventh Super Rugby title. "Everyone had to dig deep and it hasn't been easy.
''It's taken some long hours, some hard conversations but we just ground it out tonight in front of our fans.''