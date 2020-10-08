As tipped this summer, Americana queen Lucinda Williams will stream a series of themed concerts dubbed “Lu’s Jukebox” this fall and winter that will benefit First Avenue, the Dakota and other venues around the country.

With her band, Williams has filmed in HD several shows in a Nashville studio that will be streamed on Thursdays, starting Oct. 22 with a Tom Petty tribute. The music starts at 7 p.m.

Other concerts will salute 1960s country, Southern soul, Bob Dylan, holiday tunes and, on New Year’s Eve, the Rolling Stones.

Tickets are $20 at first-avenue.com and dakotacooks.com, with each venue receiving proceeds of tickets purchased there. Both Minneapolis institutions have presented Williams in concert over the years.