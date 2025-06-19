LSU capitalizes on big break in 9th for a 6-5 walk-off win over Arkansas for CWS finals berth

OMAHA, Neb. — Jared Jones hit a line drive that glanced off a glove for the winning run moments after LSU got a big break to tie the game, and the Tigers posted a 6-5 walk-off victory over SEC rival Arkansas on Wednesday night to advance to the College World Series finals.
The Tigers (51-15) will play for their second national championship in three years when they square off against Coastal Carolina in the best-of-three finals starting Saturday. The Chanticleers locked up their spot with an 11-3 win over Louisville on Wednesday.
It's been quite a turnaround for Jones, who struck out five times in the Tigers' 4-1 win over Arkansas in their CWS opener. In the last two games, he's 5 for 9 with six RBIs and two homers.
''I've spent so much time and effort in this sport throughout my life,'' Jones said. ''My parents have sacrificed so much to get me to this point. And my teammates, I was up sixth or seventh in the ninth inning, so there had to be a lot that had to go right for us to put me in that position. I'm just super grateful for it all and wouldn't have it any other way.''
Arkansas (50-15) took a two-run lead in the top of the ninth on Justin Thomas' tie-breaking single and looked ready to force a second bracket final against the Tigers on Thursday. Instead, the Razorbacks' season ended in heartbreak in Omaha again.
The Tigers beat Arkansas for the fourth time in five meetings this season, including 4-1 last Saturday in the teams' CWS opener. They are 5-0 all-time in CWS meetings with the Razorbacks.
LSU put two men on base with one out in the bottom of the ninth against Cole Gibler (3-2). Steven Milam grounded to short, and Wehiwa Aloy opted to get the lead runner at third rather than try for a game-ending double play.
"I talked to him about it," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. ''He felt he moved too far to his right to turn it.''