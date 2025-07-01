LPGA giving diversity a new meaning with a record 17 different winners to start the season

The lingering question for the last three months on the LPGA Tour was when Nelly Korda finally would win this year.
Now the question should be who's going to win next?
The latest entrants into the 2025 winner's ledgers were Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im at the Dow Championship, the only official team event on the LPGA schedule. That made it 17 straight tournaments with different winners.
The LPGA has not seen this level of parity — or maybe it's lack of dominance — in its 75-year history. The previous record to start a season was 15 different winners in 2017 and 1991.
Perhaps even more telling was this amazing streak of different winners was assured long before the South Korean duo birdied the first playoff hole to beat out Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang. That's because no one from the top 16 teams on the leaderboard at the Dow Championship had won this year.
And to think it was a year ago when Korda ran off five straight victories to tie an LPGA record and ended the season with seven wins and as the dominant figure in women's golf. It would be asking a lot for her to repeat that (Scottie Scheffler is nodding his head), though it's still somewhat surprising that Korda hasn't registered a win halfway through the season.
''It's golf,'' Korda said going into the KPMG Women's PGA Championship two weeks ago, where she was on the fringe of contention until the wind blew her into reverse. "Every year is just so different. Last year coming into this event, I had five wins. I think even Hannah Green had multiple wins under her belt, too.
''It's just ... it's just golf,'' she said. ''You kind of just have to ride the wave, and the competition is getting better and better every year. To win once, to win twice, it's really good.''