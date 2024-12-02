DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan to step down in January.
LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan to step down in January
LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan to step down in January.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 2, 2024 at 4:45PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the crew of a fishing boat that capsized in the Gulf of Alaska
The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the crew of a fishing boat that capsized in the Gulf of Alaska.