Lozano scores two goals and distributes two assists in San Diego FC drubbing of FC Dallas

The Associated Press
May 4, 2025 at 4:44AM

SAN DIEGO — Hirving Lozano scored two goals and two assists and Onni Valakari scored a goal and distributed a pair of assists and San Diego FC scored a season high five goals shutting out FC Dallas on Saturday

Anders Dreyer scored a goal and recorded an assist as San Diego ended a three-match losing streak.

Lozano scored at 20 minutes on a penalty after Alex Mighten drew a free kick following a foul by Ramiro Benetti. Lozano scored again at 27 minutes using the right boot from the right side of the box.

Anders Dreyer scored with a left-footed shot from the right side of the box at 56 minutes. Lozano and Valakari were credited with assists. Valakari entered the scoring column with a left boot from the middle of the box at 73 minutes as Dreyer and Lozano assisted

Milan Iloski scored at the 87th minute from right of the box off an assist from Valakari.

San Diego upped its record to 5-4-2.

Dallas, which hadn't surrendered more than three goals to an opponent this season, fell to 4-4-3.

