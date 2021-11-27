PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Jacob Hutson scored a career high 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting to help Loyola Chicago beat Arizona State 77-59 in Friday's seventh-place game to wrap up the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Ryan Schwieger added 11 points for the Ramblers (5-2), who salvaged a win during their three days at the Atlantis resort by shooting 50%. That included going 12 for 26 from 3-point range, which Schwieger hitting three while Hutson, Aher Uguak and Lucas Williamson each hit a pair.

Loyola had a run of nine answered points spanning halftime to go up 46-33 on Uguak's 3 with 17:03 left. Arizona State (2-5) fought back to get within 51-44 on Enoch Boakye's dunk midway through the second half, but the Ramblers took over.

Hutson hit two 3s while the Sun Devils managed just two field goals over 7 1/2 minutes, while an 8-0 burst blew the game open to give Loyola a 71-50 lead with 5:31 to go.

Jay Heath scored 16 points to lead the Sun Devils, who shot 42% and made just 3 of 11 3s. That included missing all five attempts after halftime, while Loyola finished with a 33-24 rebounding advantage.

The Ramblers opened the tournament by losing 63-61 on a last-second alley-oop dunk against Michigan State, then fell to No. 19 Auburn 62-53 in Thursday's consolation bracket. The Sun Devils fell to sixth-ranked and reigning national champion Baylor 75-63 on Wednesday, then lost 92-84 to Syracuse in Thursday's consolation bracket.

Now the Sun Devils will head home as the lone team to finish 0-3 at Atlantis.

