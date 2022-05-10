MIAMI — Kyle Lowry's strained hamstring has sent him back to the bench.
Lowry's leg issue forced the Miami Heat to rule out their starting point guard for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He missed four games earlier in the postseason because of the hamstring problem, then aggravated it in Miami's Game 4 loss on Sunday.
The Heat and 76ers are knotted at 2-2 going into Tuesday's fifth game of the series.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Randball
Five things you should pay attention to in Minnesota sports
Home field advantage. Injury luck. Regression vs. permanence. These stories will play out over the coming months.
Loons
Minnesota United to play Premier League's famed Everton in July 20 friendly at Allianz Field
Everton Football Club's friendly at Allianz Field reunites it with Loons coach and Everton legend Adrian Heath.
Sports
8 rounds in expanded Champions League 1st stage from 2024
A scaled-back first phase to the expanded Champions League in 2024 was approved by UEFA on Tuesday to quell a backlash around Europe.
Sports
Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game
Call it a slime-time matchup: The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon.
Sports
Lowry's hamstring rules him out of Game 5 of Heat-76ers
Kyle Lowry's strained hamstring has sent him back to the bench.