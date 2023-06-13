Lowering Your Risk From Wildfire Smoke

Smoky Skies Return

Thanks to a number of wildfires ongoing across Canada, we'll see more smoke filter into the Midwest and across our skies over the next few days. The highest concentration of smoke will begin moving in around midweek with fairly hazy skies and low visibility at times.

MN Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, parts of Minnesota are under a MODERATE drought now, which includes parts of the Twin Cities. This moderate drought area is where the rainfall deficit is nearly -2.00" to -4.00" below average over the last 30 days. These drought areas will continue to expand if we don't get any good rain anytime soon.

30 Day Precipitation Anomaly

The map below shows the 30 day precipitation anomaly, which indicates that some locations in red are nearly -3.00" or more below average since mid May. This is where drought conditions are expanding... we need rain soon!

Weather Outlook Through Midday Wednesday

Here's the weather outlook through midday Wednesday, which shows mostly quiet and dry conditions continuing across the region. The good news is that strong winds will subside a bit as we slide through the week, but hot temperatures and smoky skies will return over the next few days.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

Much of the week ahead will be dry and hot, so lawns and gardens will continue to need manual watering. Later this week will bring a chance of showers and storms, which could produce a few pockets of rain. The best chance of a decent rain will arrive PM Friday into Friday night. Stay tuned...

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, June 13th shows sunny and dry weather conditions with highs approaching the mid 80s, which will be well above average once again. We'll also see smoky/hazier skies later in the day.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Tuesday show temps starting in the lower 60s in the morning with highs warming into the mid 80s by the afternoon. North to Northwesterly winds will be breezy once again with gusts approaching 20mph through the day.

Weather Outlook For Tuesday

Here's the weather outlook across the region for Tuesday. Skies will be sunny and dry with high temps warming into the 80s across the state, which will be nearly +5F to +15F above average for mid June. Skies will become smoky and hazy as we slide through the day as well.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures for the Twin Cities will return to above average levels as we slide through the week ahead. The hottest days will be Wednesday & Thursday with readings approaching the 90F mark once again.

Comfy Dewpoints Continue

Dewpoints will still be comfortable through the week, but it will slowly become more humid through the week ahead.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities will be warmer than average over the next few days with hot and slightly more humid conditions developing through the end of the week. Late Friday brings our first real chance of decent rainfall to parts of the region with a few thunderstorms possible. Lingering showers will be possible into the weekend, but rainfall amounts should remain lower over the weekend.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows a warmup to near 90F midweek and also toward the 3rd week of June. Note that MSP has only seen 0.26" of rain since May 15th, which is the driest May 15th to June 12th on record at MSP.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions across the Midwest remain quite dry through the week ahead with only a slight chance of rain or thunder developing later in the week. Meanwhile, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across the Southern US with locally heavy rain.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across much of the Central US, including the Midwest, while cooler than average temps will settle in across the Western US and also the Eastern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across Northwestern US as we head into mid-month.

Lowering Your Risk From Wildfire Smoke

By Paul Douglas

Leave it to a meteorologist to leave you feeling worse than you thought possible. Winter brings wind chill. Summer: watches and warnings and the dreaded heat index. Now we are tracking smoke, so a "smoke index" makes sense. Thankfully there already is an AQI (Air Quality Index) which is easy to find for your location.

Fine particles from wildfire smoke called PM 2.5 can penetrate lung tissue and even affect the heart and circulatory system. People with asthma, COPD and other respiratory and heart conditions are most at risk, but we're all impacted.

At last count more than 11 million acres across Canada have gone up in smoke, unlike anything seen to date. All you can do is limit heavy exertion on smoky days and consider an N95 mask on days where wildfire smoke resembles fog, the days you can literally taste the air.

More smoke arrives today, with highs near 90F Wednesday and Thursday. T-storms may pop Friday night into Saturday, but sticky 80s this weekend will beckon you to the lake. Prime time summertime.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Smoky sun, breezy. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 85.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: WNW 5-10. Low: 65.

WEDNESDAY: Hot sunshine. Winds: NW 5-10. High 90.

THURSDAY: Smoky sunshine, still hot. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High 90.

FRIDAY: Murky sunshine, late night storms?. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 67. High 88.

SATURDAY: Muggy, few showers and T-storms. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 68. High: 83.

SUNDAY: Sunnier and hotter, isolated thunder. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up. 70. High: 87.

MONDAY: Steamy sun, stray T-shower. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 714. High: 90.

This Day in Weather History

June 13th

1991: One fatality and 5 injuries occur when lightning strikes a tree at Hazeltine Golf Course during the US Open.

1930: A tornado hits the Northfield area, and causes heavy damage at Randolph.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 13th

Average High: 79F (Record: 100F set in 1956)

Average Low: 60F (Record: 37F set in 1969)

Record Rainfall: 2.37" set in 2001

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 13th

Sunrise: 5:26am

Sunset: 9:00pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 33 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +36 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 47 minutes

Moon Phase for June 13th at Midnight

3.5 Days After Last Quarter Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will be a little cooler across parts of the Central US, including Denver, where readings will be nearly -15F to -20F below average. The Southwest and the Eastern US will also be cooler than average. Meanwhile, the Midwest will be warming up once again.

National Weather Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday will still be unsettled across the Southern US, where strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. We'll also see storms develop in the Eastern US and through the Intermountain-West.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Wednesday shows unsettled weather continueing across the Central and Southern US with strong to severe thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast States. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and large hail along with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation developing from parts of the Western US into the Central US and in the Eastern US. Some of the heaviest rain will be found across the Gulf Coast States.

Climate Stories

"'This is on our doorstep now': Wildfire smoke a reminder that climate change impacts human health"

"Smoke from Canadian wildfires that turned skies along the East Coast a sickly yellow has become yet another illustration of how changes in our climate foster extreme weather events. In the last week, smoke from the same fires clouded skies in Wisconsin and caused a string of air quality alerts. The state health department cautioned people with heart and lung conditions to reduce outdoor exposure. In Brown, Eau Claire and Taylor counties, the air on Monday was briefly unhealthy for anyone to breathe. The state Department of Natural Resources is on track to issue more air quality advisories this spring than any in the past decade. In mid-May, sustained winds blew wildfire smoke in from the West, then a few slow-moving weather systems brought stagnant air that triggered ozone advisories, and most recently, winds from the east blew wildfire smoke from Quebec."

See more from JS Online HERE:

"The uncomfortable reality of life on Earth after we breach 1.5°C"

"Passing 1.5°C of global warming isn't just a political disaster, it will have dire consequences for us all, as those living on the front line already know. THIS time next year, you may be living in the same house, driving the same car and doing the same job. But in one fundamental way, life on Earth could have shifted irrevocably. Spiking worldwide temperatures, boosted by a transition to an El Niño climate pattern, could make 2024 the year that global warming exceeds 1.5°C for the first time. It may not sound like much, but scientists warn it will be a totemic moment for the planet. Undoubtedly, breaching 1.5°C is a sign of political failure. Just eight years ago, almost every nation agreed to a binding treaty promising to hold the global temperature rise to a maximum of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Blowing past that threshold so soon will bring huge political fallout and unleash reactionary forces that could turbocharge – or cripple – the climate movement. "All hell will break loose," says Jochem Marotzke at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Germany. "That is something I'm very sure of."

See more from New Scientist HERE:

"WHERE TO SEE THE TWO GREAT NORTH AMERICAN ECLIPSES"

The October 2023 and April 2024 solar eclipses will thrill millions of North Americans. These maps will enlighten and inspire viewers for the events to come. Excitement is building for two solar eclipses that will crisscross North America within six months of each other. The annular solar eclipse will be October 14th and will be seen from Oregon to Texas. In this warm-up act, the Sun will appear behind the dark Moon as a brilliant thin ring and will dazzle millions inside the path of annularity. The total solar eclipse will be on April 8, 2024, and will be seen from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland, Canada. A total solar eclipse is easily the most beautiful spectacle you will ever see in the sky. These solar eclipses will thrill many millions of people in North America. Below is a series of eclipse maps to enlighten and inspire viewers about the amazing eclipse phenomena to come. These maps may also help you select your choice viewing location for both eclipses.

See more from Sky & Telescope HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX