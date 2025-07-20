Lowe homers as Nationals defeat Padres 4-2 to snap 5-game skid

WASHINGTON — Nathaniel Lowe homered and the Washington Nationals snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.
Mitchell Parker earned his first win at home since May 20 for Washington, which had dropped nine of 10.
Martín Maldonado and Luis Arraez each drove in a run for San Diego (53-45).
Lowe ripped a fastball to center field off reliever Yuki Matsui in the sixth inning for his 15th homer — one shy of his total last year with Texas.
Parker (6-10) allowed two runs in six innings while striking out four. The left-hander had lost seven of his last nine starts, with the only victory in that span coming June 23 at San Diego.
Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 19th save.
Washington went up 2-0 on Drew Millas' two-run single in the second.
The Padres evened it in the third when Maldonado's double to deep left-center glanced off Jacob Young's glove to bring in Jose Iglesias. Two batters later, Maldonado scored on Arraez's single.