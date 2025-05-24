Lowe and Mead homer, Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1 for 3rd straight win

TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Lowe and Curtis Mead homered, Drew Rasmussen pitched six scoreless innings in a four-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night for only their third three-game winning streak this season.
Lowe put the Rays ahead in the third against Eric Lauer (1-1) with his team-leading ninth home run, a two-run drive. Mead homered in the fourth.
Rasmussen (3-4) allowed four hits and two walks. Mason Montgomery, Manuel Rodríguez, Edwin Uceta and Pete Fairbanks combined for hitless relief, with Fairbanks working around a walk for his ninth save in 10 chances.
Rays pitchers walked a season-high eight. The Rays won three straight games from March 30 to April 1 and five in a row from April 23-27.
Lauer had allowed one home run in 12 innings previously this season. He gave up three runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Toronto entered following a three-game sweep of San Diego by a combined score of 24-6.
The game drew 10,046, the Rays' 30th sellout in 32 games at Steinbrenner Field, their temporary home for this season.
Key Moment