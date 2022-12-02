CLEVELAND — Drew Lowder's 16 points helped Cleveland State defeat Oakland 80-64 on Thursday night.
Lowder was 6 of 14 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Vikings (5-3). Jayson Woodrich scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Deante Johnson recorded 11 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.
The Golden Grizzlies (2-7) were led in scoring by Jalen Moore, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Trey Townsend added 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Oakland. In addition, Keaton Hervey had 10 points and six rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
