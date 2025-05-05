Lovie Simone leads new series that adapts Judy Blume's 'Forever...' for TV

While cutting together scenes for the new series ''Forever,'' Mara Brock Akil, who has created shows like ''Girlfriends,'' ''Being Mary Jane,'' and ''The Game,'' recalls asking her video editor to pause for a moment. Was there a problem? No. Akil was watching someone very right: the show's female lead, Lovie Simone.
''I was like, ‘Oh my God, not only is this girl beautiful, she's acting her (expletive) off,'' Akil said. It was a privilege to know that ''something that I wrote is aligned with her moment.''
The title ''Forever'' may sound familiar because it shares a name with the Judy Blume novel first published in 1965, but frequently challenged by critics because it includes teen sexuality. This version is also a coming-of-age story but takes place in 2018 and 2019 instead of the 1960s, and the couple at the center of the story is Black. The series debuts Thursday on Netflix.
''I think it does a good job at mimicking the energy and the intention of the book,'' said Simone who had not read ''Forever...'' prior to this job.
The protagonists, Keisha and Justin (played by Simone and newcomer Michael Cooper Jr.), meet at a New Year's party, like in the book. The two knew one another as kids, but it's been years since they've seen each other, and now there are romantic sparks.
Simone says that while yes, the show is about young romance and firsts, there's plenty of character development too.
''It was like, ‘Wow, I am the love interest, AND I have a story to tell while being the love.''' It's really nice to not just be the girlfriend,'' she said.
Early on in filming, Simon and Cooper purposely kept their distance off screen to make their reacquaintance authentic.