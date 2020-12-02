MIAMI — Eric Lovett had 20 points as Florida International easily defeated Central Michigan 96-76 on Tuesday night.
Tevin Brewer had 14 points for Florida International (3-0). Antonio Daye, Jr. added 11 points.
Travon Broadway Jr. scored a career-high 19 points for the Chippewas (0-2). Aundre Polk added 10 points.
