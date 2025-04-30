Lovefest or Cabinet meeting? For Donald Trump, it's both

There was Attorney General Pam Bondi, who claimed that Trump in his second term saved ''258 million lives'' due to the amount of fentanyl that his Justice Department has taken off the streets. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanked the president for ''your vision and leadership, for giving me the 100 busiest days of my life.'' Rubio said the 47 wrongfully detained Americans were returned home due to Trump's ''leadership and the diplomacy that was exercised.'' However, the list of Americans was not immediately made public, and it was not clear which were being included in the tally.