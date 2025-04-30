Lovefest or Cabinet meeting? For Donald Trump, it's both

WASHINGTON — Near the end of President Donald Trump's marathon Cabinet meeting Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the U.S. has brought home 47 wrongfully detained Americans so far in Trump's second term.
''Forty-seven for the 47th president in the first 100 days,'' Rubio said. ''And that's all credit to you, Mr. President.''
Earlier in the session, Vice President JD Vance mused that ''most'' of the presidents whose portraits adorn the Oval Office — which include Ronald Reagan, James Madison, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln — were mere ''placeholders'' who weren't ''men of action.''
And Energy Secretary Doug Burgum observed that Trump was ''not just courageous, you're actually fearless'' in taking on issues that other presidents dare not touch.
''All of us can sprint, because you're running ahead,'' Burgum said.
Trump, never bashful about his achievements, is usually the one doing the bragging. But in a two-hour game of one-upmanship before the television cameras on Wednesday, top Cabinet officials took turns drenching the president with praise that went beyond even the usual levels of adulation from those who work for Trump.
The president assembled his Cabinet at the White House to celebrate the 100-day mark of his second term, and each had been presented a ''Gulf of America'' hat, in reference to the order Trump issues to change the name for the Gulf of Mexico, although that only has authority within the United States.
Trump opened by noting that ''things are happening that are amazing, but I would not say it if it weren't fact.''