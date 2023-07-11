More from Star Tribune
Loved ones speak about the loss of Trinity Ottoson-Smith at her killer's sentencing
D'Pree Robinson was sentenced to 37 1/2 years for the killing of the 9-year-old.
East Metro
2nd parent imprisoned for toddler's overdose death on drugs left out in Little Canada home
An autopsy determined the boy died from overdosing on heroin and fentanyl, criminal complaints against the parents said.
Local
Stubborn snow pile at MSP airport persists despite hot weather
Weather officials say a snowy winter and dry conditions are partly to blame.
St. Cloud
Stearns County man charged in tubing accident that sent two boys to hospital
He told deputies he got too close to shore and the tubing 9-year-olds hit a neighbor's dock.
Business
Ruling could affect corporate diversity policies in Minnesota
Some Minnesota companies say they will stay committed to their diversity, equity and inclusions policies, but some who track the issue say the Supreme Court ruling on Harvard admissions policies could cause companies to re-evaluate them.