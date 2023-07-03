More from Star Tribune
Loved ones gather and deliver victim impact statements for Josiah Oakley at his killer's sentencing
Sylvester Vaughn was sentenced to 48 months in prison for killing the 22-year-old after he blew through a red light at at least 85 mph while drunk in December.
Business
Ramstad: Minnesota's economy is doing better than expected, but can it last?
Growth is still below the last decade's average, several countervailing forces are afoot and the government's expanding role is a question mark.
West Metro
2 people shot to death outside Brooklyn Center strip mall; murder-suicide suspected
Police said the circumstances have them leaning toward this being a murder-suicide.
Variety
Stillwater's Main Street makes an appearance on Good Morning America
Stillwater's historic Main Street got some national TV attention Monday morning when it was featured in a "Good Morning America" segment called "Main Street USA."…
Wolves
All-in on Ant: Wolves give Edwards contract that could be worth $260 million
The five-year deal will kick in for the 2024-25 season for the top pick of the 2020 NBA draft whose precocious personality and electric play on the court quickly endeared him to fans.