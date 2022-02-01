Popular Twin Cities beanie brand Love Your Melon has been acquired by New York holding company Win Brands Group as the knit hat company looks to expand its line of products and retail reach.

The acquisition was announced Tuesday after Win raised $40 million in new capital from financial partner Orangewood Partners. It wasn't immediately clear how much of those funds were used to purchase Love Your Melon.

Founded in 2012, Love Your Melon has grown as a mission-driven brand that gives 50% of its net profits to non-profit organizations involved in fighting pediatric cancer. Over the years, Love Your Melon has donated more than $9 million to different groups and given over 235,000 of its beanies to children battling cancer and their loved ones.

"We're proud of what we've accomplished at Love Your Melon in the last nine years, most importantly of the millions of dollars our team has raised to fight against pediatric cancer," said Zachary Quinn, founder and co-chief executive of Love Your Melon, in a statement.

"Now, as part of Win, we're equipped with the tools we need to grow faster than ever before," Quinn said.

On its website, Win said it offers its acquired brands a suite of services including digital marketing, product sourcing, accounting and finance and more.

Win's portfolio includes weighted-blanket brand Gravity, home fragrance and candle company Homesick and silicone wedding rings maker QALO.

Since being acquired by Win in 2018, Homesick has grown its sales by 225%, and QALO has increased its online sales by 22% year over year since it was purchased in 2019 and has expanded what it sells to include active accessories and pet products.

Love Your Melon's merchandise has grown from just beanies to incorporate newer categories such as apparel, home goods, and face masks.

Through licensing partnerships with Disney, Marvel and more, Love Your Melon has also been able to create special selections such as beanies featuring Harry Potter motifs and cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants.

"Love Your Melon is a terrific addition to our portfolio and is emblematic of what we look for in the businesses we acquire," Kyle Widrick, CEO and co-founder of Win, said in a statement.