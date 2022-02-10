The community development corporation Love Minneapolis is nearing a deal to purchase 700 W. Broadway, the home of Merwin Liquors. To help finance the acquisition, the Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously Thursday to give Love Minneapolis a $700,000 zero interest, forgivable loan.

"We see the day-to-day livability of this intersection just in a terrible state, so we're working to correct that and we hope that this loan will help that," said Erik Hansen, Minneapolis' Director of Economic Policy and Development.

The corner of W. Broadway and N. Lyndale avenues, where Merwin Liquors stands opposite the Winner Gas station, has long been a nexus of drug activity and gun violence, including last summer's fatal shooting of 39-year-old Samantha Taylor.

Efforts are underway to transform the corner for the better, said Hansen in a presentation to a City Council committee earlier this month. Former Vikings player Tim Baylor is constructing a $60 million market-rate and affordable housing project, Satori Village, across the street, and a CareerForce center moved to 800 W. Broadway around five years ago.

Love Minneapolis is a nonreligious sister organization to Sanctuary Covenant Church, Merwin's neighbor to the north.

Andrea Lee, director of operations at Sanctuary Covenant Church, said developers would engage the community to shape a potential multi-story, mixed-use development with affordable housing.

"Our hopes are that there will be lots of opportunities for people of color, entrepreneurs and others to be able to earn money and have businesses as well," she said. "We're hoping that the corner can have a new life, a new narrative and that people can be blessed rather than have life destroyed."

She said Love Minneapolis will share more information about its plans after the sale is completed.

Merwin Liquors' owners have asked the city of Minneapolis for assistance moving from 700 W. Broadway.

"At this point, we are continuing to work with the City of Minneapolis to help relocate our store," said co-owner Tommy Cohen. "We love Minneapolis and want to maintain a presence in the city."

The Great Streets Gap Financing Loan will be funded through tax increment financing. The city will not require any payments of Love Minneapolis unless ownership of the site changes without the city's consent. Love Minneapolis would be expected to begin construction within five years and complete redevelopment within seven years of closing dates, as well as provide a million dollars in private matching funds.