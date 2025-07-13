'Love Island USA' prepares to crown winning couple following tumultuous seventh season

LOS ANGELES — ''Love Island USA'' will crown the winning couple of its seventh season Sunday evening, culminating a tumultuous summer full of explosive breakups and shock exits.
The finale will air on Peacock at 6 p.m. Pacific/9 p.m. Eastern, following a chart-topping run since the season premiered on June 3. The show brings young singles together in a remote villa in Fiji to explore connections with the ultimate goal of finding love.
The show, an American spinoff to the UK series, has shaken up reality TV, becoming Peacock's most watched entertainment series on mobile devices, according to NBC Universal.
This season follows breakout success from last summer, which captured mainstream attention. ''Love Island: Beyond the Villa,'' a new series spinoff premiering Sunday, follows Season 6's main cast as they navigate relationships, life and newfound social media fame in Los Angeles.
This season has also been under fire as two contestants – Cierra Ortega and Yulissa Escobar – left the villa following resurfaced posts in which they used racial slurs.
Ortega, who was half of one of the season's strongest couples, left the villa just a week before the popular reality show's finale after old posts resurfaced that contained a slur against Asian people. She apologized for the resurfaced posts in a nearly five minute TikTok video Wednesday.
Friday's episode saw the elimination of Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe, setting the stage for the finale. Green and Bissainthe were the only couple to maintain a relationship throughout most of the show.
With $100,000 up for grabs for the winning couple, here's a look at the season's run and the final four couples heading into the finale.