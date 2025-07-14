Love Island revives conversation about racial bias and misogynoir in dating

It's not simply that Black women are picked last for coupling or eliminated first on the U.K. or U.S. versions of the show. Many fans say there's a recurring theme of suitors dumping or ditching Black female contestants when there is a fairer skinned option. Black female contestants have also complained of not doing well on the show when they don't lower their standards for intimacy with a suitor, as though they are lucky to even been considered dating material among more desirable mates.