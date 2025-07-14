Love Island revives conversation about racial bias and misogynoir in dating

It used to be that dating was as simple as deciding between dinner, a trip to the movies or an arcade. Now, understanding the dating scene has become intermingled with smartphones, matchmaking apps and one's ability to navigate thorny social issues like racial preference in a mate.
''Love Island,'' a widely popular international reality television franchise, is emblematic of the complexities of modern dating. It has also sparked heated discussions among fans about the desirability of Black women and darker-complexioned people both on and off air.
The show, which aired the finale of the seventh season of its U.S. version Sunday and is airing the 12th season of its U.K. version, casts conventionally attractive ''islanders'' who are generally in their early to late 20s for a six- to eight-week stay in a luxury villa. Men and women compete for long-lasting relationships and a cash prize.
But as the show's daters face challenges meant to test their bonds, as well as elimination by villa mates or by fans' vote, notions of who is and isn't desirable frequently come up for viewers and contestants alike. In the end, many fans are left with the perception that racial bias, colorism and misogyny are especially inescapable for Black women on reality dating shows.
''The diversity in the U.K. one is terrible,'' said Oghosa Ovienrioba, a content creator from London. ''It's very anti-Black.''
It's not simply that Black women are picked last for coupling or eliminated first on the U.K. or U.S. versions of the show. Many fans say there's a recurring theme of suitors dumping or ditching Black female contestants when there is a fairer skinned option. Black female contestants have also complained of not doing well on the show when they don't lower their standards for intimacy with a suitor, as though they are lucky to even been considered dating material among more desirable mates.
Even with these viewer frustrations, Ovienrioba said she prefers '' Love Island USA.''
''I feel like the dark skin Black women on that show always find men who fit their vibe, who respect them, who are attracted to them, desire them, treat them like queens," she said.