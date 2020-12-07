BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tavin Lovan had 18 points as UAB easily defeated Troy 77-55 on Sunday.

Quan Jackson and Michael Ertel added 15 points each, and Trey Jemison had 13 points for UAB (4-0).

Zay Williams had 17 points for the Trojans (1-3). Khalyl Waters added 16 points.