Louisville walks off Oregon St 7-6 on King's sacrifice fly in College World Series elimination game

OMAHA, Neb. — Eddie King Jr. drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave Louisville a 7-6 victory over Oregon State on Tuesday and knocked the Beavers out of the College World Series.
The Cardinals (42-23) avenged a 4-3 walk-off loss to Oregon State last Friday and advanced to the Bracket 2 final. They must beat Coastal Carolina on Wednesday and again Thursday to reach the best-of-three CWS finals.
Just like Oregon State (48-16-1) on Friday, Louisville squandered a late lead only to come back and win.
''It's the value of being the home team,'' Cardinals coach Dan McDonnell said. ''Sometimes people act like it's not that big a deal. It's amazing when you get the last three outs and you get to walk somebody off. So, very fortunate that we were in that situation today.''
Kellan Oakes faced the top of the Louisville lineup to start the bottom of the ninth. Alex Alicea walked and Lucas Moore was awarded first base on catcher's interference when his bat nicked Wilson Weber's mitt as he fouled off a pitch. The Cardinals loaded the bases when Matt Klein put down a bunt that Oakes (5-1) booted, the Beavers' third error of the day and eighth in three CWS games.
That brought on freshman Zach Edwards to face Jake Munroe, who got caught looking at strike three.
''I struck out on a call I didn't like,'' Munroe said. ''I was upset about it. Did a little 360, saw Eddie, and I said, ‘Oh, yeah, we're good.' That's kind of the special thing about this lineup.''
King fouled off a pitch and took two balls before he sent a fly to center. Alicea tagged up from third, and Canon Reeder had no chance to make a throw home.