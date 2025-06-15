Louisville strikes for 6 runs in 8th to eliminate Arizona from College World Series with an 8-3 win

OMAHA, Neb. — Zion Rose's two-run single gave Louisville its first lead during a six-run eighth inning and the Cardinals knocked Arizona out of the College World Series with an 8-3 win Sunday.
Louisville's 19th come-from-behind win of the season moved the Cardinals (41-23) to another elimination game Tuesday against the loser of Sunday night's Coastal Carolina-Oregon State matchup.
Arizona (44-21) has lost six straight CWS games over three appearances since 2016.
The Cardinals trailed 3-1 early and came up empty after having runners in scoring position in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
By then, coach Dan McDonnell had seen enough, and he gave his players a stern talking to in the dugout with the hope of sparking a breakthrough.
''When I'm not happy," he said, ''they're going to know.''
McDonnell added, ''I had a lot of frustration in me just from when I was watching. I was waiting for the adjustment to happen. It wasn't happening.''
When the runs came, they came in bunches.