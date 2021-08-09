The Louisville Bats built a four-run lead and then held on to edge the St. Paul Saints 4-3 on Sunday at CHS Field.

The Bats (32-51) opened a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning on Jay Schuyler's three-run home run off Ralph Garza Jr. Garza Jr. was making his first appearance for the Saints since being claimed off waivers from the Houston Astros.

The Saints (44-39) pulled within 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI-ground out by Gilberto Celestino and a double by Drew Stankiewicz. Ben Rortvedt's single in the eighth inning got the Saints within 4-3.

Louisville reliever Tony Santillan retired the Saints in order in the ninth to preserve the victory.

The Saints are idle on Monday before opening a six-game series in Indianapolis on Tuesday.