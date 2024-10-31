Louisiana's new law on abortion drugs establishes risky treatment delays, lawsuit claims

Although there already was a near-total abortion ban in Louisiana, including by medication, the reclassification of the drugs — mifepristone and misoprostol, which have other critical reproductive health care uses — went into effect earlier this month. Proponents of the law said more oversight and control over the drugs was needed to prevent coerced abortions. They have used as an example a Texas case in which a pregnant woman was given seven misoprostol pills by her husband without her knowledge. The baby survived.