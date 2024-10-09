Louisiana's Cajun and Creole heritage will be showcased at 50th annual Festivals Acadiens et Creoles

''Cajun music at that time was largely considered ‘old people's music,''' he said. ''You've got to remember, we were in the throes of Rock ‘n' Roll at the time. The people here loved it when they encountered it in dance halls, but this concert was designed to call attention to the music in a different way, to point out its value. They had to sit — not dance — and pay attention. And they ended up hearing it in a different way. It was so successful. We ended up turning it into an annual event where we could call positive attention to this important asset and get people to consider it.''