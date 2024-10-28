Louisiana trooper avoids jail time in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene

Troopers repeatedly jolted him with stun guns, with one wrestling him to the ground, putting him in a chokehold and punching him in the face. One trooper struck Greene in the head with a flashlight and was recorded bragging that he ''beat the ever-living f--- out of him.'' That trooper, Chris Hollingsworth, was considered the most culpable of the half-dozen officers involved in the arrest but died in a single-vehicle crash in 2020 hours after he learned he would be fired.