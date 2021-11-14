RUSTON, La. — Marcus Williams Jr. ran for four touchdowns, Aaron Allen passed for two scores, and Louisiana Tech broke a five-game losing streak by defeating Charlotte 42-32 on Saturday night.

Williams had 29 carries for 131 yards and Allen completed 21 of 27 passes for 324 yards for the Bulldogs (3-7, 2-4 Conference USA).

Louisiana Tech led by at least two scores throughout the second half, but Charlotte made it interesting. The 49ers drew within 42-32 when Chris Reynolds hit Jr. Keith Pearson with a 21-yard pass with 8:44 remaining in the fourth. Charlotte had two more possessions but turned it over on downs on the first and time ran out on the second.

Reynolds completed 25 of 42 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers (5-5, 2-3). Pearson caught six passes for 150 yards with two touchdowns.

Charlotte had a 548-504 advantage in total yards.

