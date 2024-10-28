FARMERVILLE, La. — Louisiana state trooper avoids jail with plea to reduced charge in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
Louisiana state trooper avoids jail with plea to reduced charge in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Louisiana state trooper avoids jail with plea to reduced charge in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 28, 2024 at 5:29PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul.