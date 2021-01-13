MONTEGUT, La. — Sheriff's deputies in southeast Louisiana fatally shot a man who was firing a rifle at them, state police said.
Terrebonne Parish sheriff's detectives were sent to a home in Montegut on Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of an aggravated assault by a man with a rifle, authorities said in a news release. The man began shooting after they tried to negotiate with him, state police said.
The man died at a hospital. Nobody else was hurt. Authorities have not released the races or identities of those involved in the shooting southeast of Houma.
State police are investigating — standard procedure in Louisiana for shootings by local officers.
