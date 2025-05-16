NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana police say they have captured an inmate who escaped from a New Orleans jail; ten escapees still at large.
Louisiana police say they have captured an inmate who escaped from a New Orleans jail; ten escapees still at large
Louisiana police say they have captured an inmate who escaped from a New Orleans jail; ten escapees still at large.
The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 6:02PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Louisiana police say they have captured an inmate who escaped from a New Orleans jail; ten escapees still at large
Louisiana police say they have captured an inmate who escaped from a New Orleans jail; ten escapees still at large.