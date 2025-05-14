Louisiana plant at the center of an environmental justice fight halts operations

NEW ORLEANS — A petrochemical plant in Louisiana accused of increasing cancer risks for a majority Black community indefinitely suspended operations largely due to the high cost of reducing toxic pollution.
Japanese firm Denka announced Tuesday that its synthetic rubber facility hemorrhaged more than $109 million in the past year. The company cited weakening demand, staffing challenges and rising costs as reasons why ''improving profitability in the near term would be difficult.''
Denka also attributed much of its financial woes to what it has described as ''unfair and targeted'' pollution control measures.
Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency sought to rein in dangerous chemical emissions from hundreds of facilities including Denka's. The Biden administration's environmental justice campaign spotlighted Denka's plant, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans in St. John the Baptist Parish.
Under the Trump administration, the EPA withdrew a federal lawsuit against Denka alleging it exposed a predominantly Black population to unacceptable cancer risk — the highest nationwide — from the facility's emissions of chloroprene. Last year, officials shut down a nearby elementary school due to concerns about emissions exposure.
''I am elated that we are waking up every day now with no chloroprene in our air,'' said Tish Taylor, a local environmental activist. She added that she was under no illusion that the company was concerned about its impact on her community's health: ''The petrochemical industry around us doesn't care about human beings. They care about their bottom line.''
The cost to reduce pollution
Denka produces Neoprene, a synthetic rubber used in wetsuits, laptop sleeves and other common products.