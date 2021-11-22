RUSTON, La. — Nika Metskhvarishvili, Trey Boston and Koreem Ozier scored 15 points apiece as Louisiana-Monroe easily defeated Northwestern State 96-66 on Monday.
Andre Jones had 13 points for ULM (2-2). Elijah Gonzales tied a career high with 10 assists.
Cedric Garrett had 13 points for the Demons (1-5). Kendal Coleman added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
