Louisiana lawmakers pass bill targeting out-of-state doctors who prescribe and mail abortion pills

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure that targets out-of-state doctors and activists who prescribe, sell, or provide pregnancy-ending drugs to residents in the reliably red state where abortions are banned with few exceptions.
Louisiana law already allows women to sue doctors who perform abortions on them in the state. The bill expands who can be sued. It includes those out of the state, who may be responsible for an illegal abortion whether that be mailing, prescribing or "coordinating the sale of'' pregnancy-ending pills to someone in Louisiana.
The legislation, which further restricts access to abortion pills, now heads to the desk of conservative Republican Gov. Jeff Landry.
The bill was crafted in response to a criminal case against a New York doctor who allegedly prescribed online and sent abortion pills to a pregnant Louisiana minor, Attorney General Liz Murrill said last month. Murrill argues the measure is ''another tool in the toolbox'' to dissuade and hold accountable out-of-state doctors who are ''intent on violating our laws.''
The case is at the center of an unfolding battle between liberal and conservative states over abortion medications and prescribing such drugs across state lines. Idaho, Oklahoma and Texas already have adopted similar provisions.
State Sen. Rick Edmonds, who presented the bill, told lawmakers the measure is ''a statement'' that ''these pills are not welcome'' in Louisiana.
Under the legislation, the mother of the fetus could sue ''any person or entity" who knowingly ''performs, causes, or substantially facilitates an abortion." The bill defines ''substantially facilitates'' as ''administering, prescribing, dispensing, distributing, selling, or coordinating the sale for an abortion-inducing drug to a person in this state." The measure specifies that it does not apply if such drugs are obtained for legal uses.
Abortions are legal in Louisiana only when there's substantial risk of death or impairment to the mother if she continues the pregnancy or when the fetus has a fatal abnormality.