JENA, La. — A Louisiana sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who was shooting at deputies who had come to arrest him on a domestic violence warrant, Louisiana State Police said Friday.
A LaSalle Parish sheriff's deputy was slightly injured during the exchange of gunfire late Thursday with Jessie A. Hudnall, 29, of the Whitehall community near Jena, a state police news release said.
As deputies tried to arrest Hudnall, he fled to and barricaded himself inside a home, the statement said.
The statement did not say how the gunfire began. Asked who shot first, Trooper Casey Wallace emailed only, "Ongoing investigation."
Hudnall died at a hospital.
The news release did not give his race or the deputy's.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Embezzlement, sham marriage charges get city treasurer fired
The treasurer of Philadelphia was fired Friday after federal prosecutors charged him with embezzling money from customers at a bank where he previously worked and entering into a sham marriage to win U.S. citizenship.
National
Former congressman Ron Paul hospitalized, says he's OK
Former GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul posted a picture of himself in a hospital Friday but said he was OK after video circulated online of him struggling to speak during an interview.
National
Largest California wildfire threatens marijuana growing area
California's largest wildfire is threatening a marijuana growing enclave, and authorities said many of the locals have refused to evacuate and abandon their maturing crops even as weather forecasters predict more hot, dry and windy conditions that could fan flames.
National
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition
The 17-year-old charged in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Wisconsin is fighting his extradition from Illinois, but his attorneys didn't outline their strategy during a brief hearing on Friday and legal experts say there isn't much the teen can do to stop it.
National
NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space station
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told The Associated Press on Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space – more than 200 miles above Earth.