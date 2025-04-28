Louisiana death row conviction overturned as man's lawyers cite faulty forensic analysis

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana man who has spent nearly three decades on death row has had his conviction overturned by a district judge following a review of forensic analysis that the inmate's legal team argued was based on ''junk science.''
Jimmie Duncan was originally convicted of first-degree murder in 1998 after being accused by prosecutors of raping and drowning his girlfriend's toddler in a bathtub.
Prosecutors relied on bite mark analysis and an autopsy performed by two experts — later linked to wrongful convictions — whom Duncan's legal team described as discredited ''charlatans.'' Duncan has long maintained his innocence.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp threw out Duncan's first-degree murder conviction in a ruling issued last week — first reported by Verite News. The judge heard expert testimony that the bite mark analysis was ''not scientifically defensible'' and that death appeared to be the result of ''accidental drowning.''
The judge also received evidence that a jailhouse informant had recanted his testimony and that Duncan received ineffective counsel during his trial.
Ouachita Parish District Attorney Robert Tew can choose to appeal, seek a retrial with new evidence and testimony or accept the ruling, leading to Duncan's release. Tew declined to comment, and a representative from his office said prosecutors are ''assessing options in this case."
Duncan's legal team declined to comment, but wrote in court filings that ''this case has all the hallmarks of wrongful conviction.''
Why is bite mark analysis considered a ''junk science''?