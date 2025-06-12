Louisiana AG investigating CVS for sending mass text messages lobbying against legislation

Baton Rouge, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Thursday she is investigating whether pharmaceutical giant CVS improperly used customers' personal information to send out text messages lobbying against a proposed state law.
Murrill also said she plans to issue a cease-and-desist letter to the company to stop the messages.
As lawmakers debated a now-failed bill on Wednesday — which would have prohibited companies from owning both pharmacy benefits managers and drug stores — they held up screenshots of text messages sent by CVS.
''Last minute legislation in Louisiana threatens to close your CVS Pharmacy — your medication cost may go up and your pharmacist may lose their job,'' one such text, obtained by The Associated Press, read.
Attached was a link to a draft letter urging lawmakers to oppose the legislation that someone could sign with their email address and send to legislators.
''The proposed legislation would take away my and other Louisiana patients' ability to get our medications shipped right to our homes,'' the letter read. ''They would also ban the pharmacies that serve patients suffering from complex diseases requiring specialty pharmacy care to manage their life-threatening conditions like organ transplants or cancer. These vulnerable patients cannot afford any disruption to their care – the consequences would be dire.''
In fiery testimony, Rep. Dixon McMakin pointed to some of the messages, saying they were misleading and false. He specifically pointed to ads, that people reported seeing on social media, alleging that lawmakers ''may shut down every CVS pharmacy in the state.''
''No we're not, you liars. Quit being liars. Quit using scare tactics,'' McMakin said.