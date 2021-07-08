Louis C.K. is returning to Minneapolis. Acme Comedy Co. announced Thursday that the comedian will perform five shows between July 22 and 24.

Long before becoming an acclaimed comic, C.K. had a special relationship with the venue. He has often called it one of his favorite clubs and credits owner Louis Lee for instilling confidence in him early in his career.

C.K. returned to Acme in 2019, two years after admitting to inappropriate sexual behavior, a confession that lost him lucrative TV deals and many fans.

"I used to play arenas," he said at the very top of one of his 2019 performances at the intimate club, which holds fewer than 300 people. "Lucky for you, I had a bad year."

Cellphones and cameras will not be permitted in the performance space. Tickets for the four shows, which are only available online, are expected to sell out quickly.