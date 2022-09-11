PORTLAND, Ore. — A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
The flash and bang was an unexpected "one-hit wonder" that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
The boom at 2:13 p.m. led to social media posts questioning whether it was thunder or possibly a meteorite.
A lightning detector registered a single strike of lightning at the same time the thunder was reported, Kranz said. It was a positive charged cloud-to-ground flash with strong current, causing the unexpected boom.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Local
Nurses set to strike early Monday in Twin Cities, Duluth
Nurses have asked for pay increases of about 30% over three years to provide incentives to stay in the high-stress profession. Hospitals have countered with increases above 10%, arguing they can't afford bigger raises.
Business
Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv's forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast.
Business
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Business
Poll: Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote
An exit poll projected that Sweden's ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet.
Business
Catalan separatists rally as movement frays 5 years on
Around 150,000 Catalan separatists rallied in Barcelona on Sunday, trying to reignite the independence movement that is fraying as it nears the five-year anniversary of its failed breakaway bid from Spain.