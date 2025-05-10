Wires

Loud explosions heard at multiple places in Indian-controlled Kashmir, residents say

Loud explosions heard at multiple places in Indian-controlled Kashmir, residents say.

The Associated Press
May 10, 2025 at 1:05AM

SRINAGAR, India — Loud explosions heard at multiple places in Indian-controlled Kashmir, residents say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Judge pauses much of Trump administration's massive downsizing of federal agencies in lawsuit filed by unions and cities

Judge pauses much of Trump administration's massive downsizing of federal agencies in lawsuit filed by unions and cities.

Wires

Loud explosions heard at multiple places in Indian-controlled Kashmir, residents say

Wires

Newark mayor released after arrest at immigration facility protest, says, ‘I didn't do anything wrong'