Lou Lamoriello is not returning as New York Islanders general manager

Lou Lamoriello is out as general manager of the New York Islanders, after the team said Tuesday the longtime NHL executive's contract was not being renewed.

The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 6:46PM

Managing partner John Collins will lead a search to find the Islanders' next GM.

Lamoriello, 82, spent the past seven seasons running their hockey operations with a close connection to ownership. Before that, he worked as president and GM of the New Jersey Devils from 1987-2015, a stretch during which they won the Stanley Cup three times.

A Hall of Famer in the builders category, Lamoriello's old-school approach with everything from not sharing information to banning facial hair for players and coaches made him a rarity in modern hockey and arguably played a part in stagnating the once widely successful franchise.

STEPHEN WHYNO

The Associated Press

