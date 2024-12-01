Lou Carnesecca, Hall of Fame coach who led St. John's for 24 seasons, dies at 99

Despite all that, Carnesecca never took himself too famously. He always believed a rough loss should never get in the way of a glass of Chianti and fettuccini with a Bolognese sauce. He held clinics all over the world, making friends, offering toasts wherever he went. He was there with a kind word as well as a wisecrack in his breathy, raspy voice. His family tree may have gone back to Tuscany, but he could hold his own with the best of Borscht Belt comics.