MERRILLAN, Wis. — A lottery player from a small village in Jackson County is a newly-minted millionaire.
Richard Kondell II, of Merrillan, holds the winning ticket for the top Megabucks prize worth $10.7 million.
Kondell bought his ticket for Saturday's drawing at Double T Quik Stop in Merrillan. It receives $100,000 for selling the winner.
Kondell says instead of calling in sick, he's "going to call in rich to work."
Megabucks is a Wisconsin-only lotto game that was launched in 1992. The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in nearly 7 million.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
I-35W through Richfield will be closed this weekend
Buses will replace Blue Line trains between the 28th Avenue and Mall of America
Coronavirus
Minnesota nonprofits, schools participate in first-ever Give At Home MN campaign
Philanthropy is increasing during the pandemic, but so are nonprofits' costs.
Duluth
Arson suspected in small Duluth fire at former Kozy Bar
Legal battle drags on over city's plans to level the downtown building.
Local
Lacy Johnson wins Republican endorsement to challenge Rep. Omar
The businessman has raised — and spent — more than $1 million in his bid so far.
Variety
Reward offered after pets, wildlife poisoned in Wisconsin
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of someone who is poisoning pets and…