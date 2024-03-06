Someone in Minnesota raked in $3.73 million this week after hitting the jackpot and winning the first Lotto America of 2024.

The winning ticket was sold at the Cub Foods store at 2100 N. Snelling Av. in Roseville, according to a post on X from the Minnesota Lottery.

"Minnesota's newest millionaire is going to have a lotto fun with a big win," the state's lottery wrote in the post, adding a dollar sign face emoji.

The ticketholder will have the choice between $3.73 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $1.78 million in cash, according to a news release from Powerball. Both options are before taxes.

The previous two Lotto America jackpots in Minnesota were in 2018 and 2019, paying $22.82 million and $21.6 million, respectively.

The last winning ticket was sold on Dec. 27 in Tennessee, with a jackpot worth $3.10 million.

The winning numbers were red balls 4, 5, 8, 22, 47 and blue Star Ball 6. A ticket in Iowa also matched all five red balls in last night's drawing to win a $20,000 prize.