Lottery ticket bought in Minnesota just misses Mega Millions jackpot, but still good for $1M

A Mega Millions lottery ticket bought in the Twin Cities narrowly missed hitting the jackpot Tuesday but was still good for $1 million, officials said.
The purchase was made at a Cub Foods in the Twin Cities.
The winning ticket for the multistate game was purchased at Cub Foods in Blaine just off Hwy. 10 on Northtown Drive, state lottery officials said. The business earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winning Mega Millions jackpot numbers drawn were 13-22-27-29-35 and the Mega Ball was 1. The ticket bought in Blaine had all but the Mega Ball correct.
With no jackpot winner, the payout grows from $20 million to an estimated $42 million.
Prizes above $50,000 in Minnesota must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Roseville. Prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at any regional office. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes.
The names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data, unless the winner agrees to have identifying information released.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ticket prices are set to rise from $2 to $5 in April. The increase will be one of many changes that officials say will result in improved jackpot odds, more frequent giant prizes and even larger payouts.
This story contains information from the Associated Press.
