Warmer Monday With Sunny Skies

There have been several of these recently, but Monday is going to be another one of them - a beautiful Fall day! Morning temperatures will dip down to around 50F with afternoon highs slightly higher than they were on Sunday, reaching the mid-70s. Mainly sunny skies are expected.

While a few clouds will hang around throughout the day in southeast Minnesota due to an area of low pressure lingering across the Great Lakes and a few clouds may work across northwest Minnesota during the afternoon, mainly sunny skies are expected across much of the state on Monday. Temperatures climb into the 70s across much of the state, maybe approaching 80F out in western Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Quiet Through Midweek, Then Increasing Rain Chances

Once we get past Monday, temperatures warm up into the 80s for most of the rest of the work week. Sunny skies will continue on Tuesday, with a few more clouds expected Wednesday. After we get past Wednesday, we will start to see the pattern become a bit more zonal, which will help increase the potential of showers and thunderstorms. While the better shower and storm chances through much of the day Thursday will be in northern Minnesota, a few could be possible late day into the overnight in the metro. Friday rain chances are more isolated across the state before they become more widespread into Saturday with a cold front moving through.

_______________________________________________

Wetter Into The Second Half Of September?

As we look at the precipitation outlooks, you can see those increased rain chances as we head toward the end of the week and through the fourth week of the month with "above average" precipitation chances in the Upper Midwest stretching back to the Northern Rockies according to the Climate Prediction Center.

_______________________________________________

Fall Color Update

We're heading into the middle of September, which means it's time to keep a close eye on the progress of fall colors across the region! So far, quiet - none of the Minnesota DNR State Parks are reporting anything above the 0-10% range. However, we know how quickly that will change as we head through the next month or so. You can keep your eye on this map over the next several weeks from the MN DNR by clicking here.

Here's a handy map of typical peak fall colors from the MN DNR. This ranges from mid/late September in far northern Minnesota to mid-October in southern parts of the state.

_______________________________________________

Why Isn't September a Prime Summer Month?

By Paul Douglas

If only we could clone September. Would it be weird if I stood in your backyard, muttering about the weather? Without fear of being arrested. For a few precious hours yesterday I put my phone down and put the Vikings game on mute (mental health trick) while lifting my eyes to take in a postcard-perfect blue sky. What a wondrous Sunday

Which proves my point: summer should really extend from July 1 to September 30. June is just too fickle with lazy warm fronts, flooding and too much running and screaming as severe storms churn overhead. Think it over and write your elected officials.

I vote for another mesmerizing week with blue skies and a slow warming trend. Comfortable dew points remain in the 50s through Thursday morning. Who doesn't like "good sleeping weather" with light winds and a storybook sky?

Drought lingers, and latest weather models hint at a few bands of T-storms Friday, again Sunday. Stop me if you've heard this before, but a mild bias lingers into next week, possibly well into autumn. AOK.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Sunny and beautiful. Wake up 52. High 74. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Blue sky. Postcard-worthy. Wake up 51. High 79. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine. Wake up 57. High 82. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Sticky sun, isolated T-storm. Wake up 63. High 84. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Some sun, few T-storms in the area. Wake up 68. High 80. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Wake up 63. High 82. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Humid with T-storm potential. Wake up 62. High 81. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

September 11th

*Length Of Day: 12 hours, 41 minutes, and 5 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 3 minutes and 4 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 12 Hours Of Daylight?: September 26th (11 hours, 57 minutes, 40 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 7 AM?: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 7 PM?: September 27th (7:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

September 11th

1980: 3.35 inches of rain fall in St. Cloud.

1942: A line of thunderstorms races across Minnesota at 70 mph, producing severe winds that would destroy 651 barns in a 30 mile wide, 180 mile long path.

1931: The daytime high in St. Cloud was 96 degrees.

1931: Summer still has its grip on Minnesota, with a high of 111 degrees at Beardsley.

1900: The soggy remains of the Galveston Hurricane bring 6.65 inches of rain to St. Paul over two days.

1807: Thick smoky weather is noted at Pembina.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a slow-moving area of low pressure in the Great Lakes will bring showers and storms - some with heavy rain. Storms will be possible into the Eastern United States along and ahead of the cold front extending from that low-pressure area in the Great Lakes and due to a trough in the eastern U.S. Storms will also be possible in the western United States.

From Sunday through the evening on Tuesday the heaviest rain will fall in portions of the Great Lakes where that area of low pressure hangs out before finally moving away toward mid-week. In portions of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, 2-5" of rain could fall. Flood Watches are in place.

_______________________________________________

Climate change may make pandemics like COVID-19 much more common

More from ABC News: "The likelihood of an extreme epidemic, or one similar to COVID-19, will increase threefold in the coming decades, according to a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The researchers used data from epidemics from the past 400 years, specifically death rates, length of previous epidemics and the rate of new infectious diseases. Their calculation is a sophisticated prediction based on known risks and can be a useful guide for policy makers and public health officials. They also found that the probability of a person experiencing a pandemic like COVID-19 in one's lifetime is around 38%. The researchers said this could double in years to come."

Big Oil is spending big on climate spin

More from Protocol: "Surprise, surprise. Big Oil is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on marketing and PR to promote a green image. A new report shows that image, though, is totally inconsistent with oil companies' actual climate-related actions. The nonprofit InfluenceMap analyzed 3,421 pieces of public communications materials from BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon and Total and found that 60% of them contained at least one "green" claim, while only 23% promoted oil and gas. Examples of green claims include companies promoting efforts to transition their energy mix to include more renewables as well as emissions reductions. Some materials even falsely promoted fossil fuels as green energy, calling liquefied methane gas "low carbon." Yet as companies have increasingly presented themselves as holders of solutions to the climate crisis, InfluenceMap's report published on Thursday shows their actions beg to differ."

Demand for Electric Cars Is Threatening Chile's Flamingos

More from Gizmodo: "The gorgeous pink flamingos that inhabit one of Chile's most unique habitats are declining—and demand for electric cars may be partly to blame. In recent years, populations of the birds living in the salt flats of the Atacama Desert have been on the decline, as global demand for lithium drains the region's water supply. Here's how lithium mining is putting these birds at risk."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser