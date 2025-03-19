The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: Provocative, polarizing Kid Rock brings his mix of rock, rap and country, including “All Summer Long” and “American Bad Ass,” to Minneapolis, with country star Chris Janson opening (7:30 p.m. Target Center, $25 and up); smoky voiced singer/songwriter Shannon McNally, who impressed last year opening for Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs in St. Paul, is back again, promoting her new EP “Trouble” (8:30 p.m. the Hook and Ladder, $18-$24); country star Russell Dickerson, the “Love You Like I Used To” hitmaker, is trumpeting his new single, “Happen To Me” (8 p.m. Fillmore, $45 and up); terrific Grammy-winning jazz pianist Bill Charlap returns with his trio, featuring bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$40); a collaborator with FKA Twigs and acolyte of Phillip Glass, experimental pianist Kelly Moran makes her Minneapolis debut co-presented by the Liquid Music Series (8 p.m. Berlin, $30); after tours with Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Mt. Joy, sunny Florida synth-pop band Flipturn has gotten popular enough to sell out the Palace Theatre (7:30 p.m., resale only); known for his “This Never Happened” shows discouraging phone usage, Colorado’s deep house DJ Lane 8 is touring clubs before another hometown Red Rocks show (8 p.m. the Armory, $46); Boiled in Lead, the Twin Cities' enduring Celtic crew, celebrates its 42nd anniversary (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$30); Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, who has appeared in “Into the Heights,” “Wicked” and “Hamilton,” offers a mix of show tunes and pop covers (7:30 p.m. the O’Shaughnessy, $5-$39); get the hairspray for the farewell tour of Lynch Mob, the ‘90s metal band remembered for “Tangled in the Web” and still fronted by George Lynch (8 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, $34-$58).