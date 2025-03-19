The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, March 20
1. Madeleine Peyroux and Bettye LaVette: These two engrossing song stylists of different generations are teaming up for two nights. After making her mark as an interpreter of songs by Billie Holiday, Hank Williams, Bob Dylan and others, Peyroux released her first album of all self-penned material last year, the fetchingly eclectic “Let’s Walk.” Highlights are the dreamy “Blues for Heaven” and the understated but profound “How I Wish,” which ponders race, violence and the murder of George Floyd. Veteran LaVette, who has enjoyed a well-deserved late career renaissance for the past 20 years, opened for the Rolling Stones last year at Chicago’s Soldier Field but her ability to reimagine the most familiar tunes is best experienced in a smaller venue. (7:30 p.m. Thu. and Fri., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $79-$119, theparkwaytheater.com)
2. Kali Malone: On her widely praised new album, “All Life Long,” Colorado-born, Sweden-based composer Malone has created a soundscape for reflection and inspiration that’s often almost medieval in its simplicity. It’s also mesmerizing in a manner reminiscent of Arvo Pärt, but with its own unique sense of adventure. For this Liquid Music presentation, she’ll be playing Northrop Auditorium’s (both sonically and physically) room-filling organ while performing music from the album with Paris-based guitarist Stephen O’Malley and choral and brass ensembles from the University of Minnesota. (7 p.m. Northrop Auditorium, 84 Church St. S.E., Mpls., $15-$39, northrop.umn.edu)
Also: The electric alternative to his acoustic band Trampled by Turtles, Dave Simonett’s Dead Man Winter plays its first show in a minute with new songs in tow off last year’s TBT collaborative EP, “Always Now” (7:30 p.m. First Avenue, $35-$40); Grammy-winning “Never I Want to be That Girl” hitmaker Carly Pearce is releasing a deluxe version of last year’s “Hummingbird” album, adding five new country songs (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, $39-$69); Poppy, the popular YouTuber, mixes metal and synth-pop on her latest, “Negative Spaces” (8 p.m. Fillmore, $56 and up); guitar tapping guru Stanley Jordan is back at the Dakota once again (7 p.m., $30-$40); local alt-country/Americana singers Haley E. Rydell, Becky Kapell, Hemma and Dusty Heart team up (8 p.m. Turf Club, $12); Wisconsin-reared Yazmin & Beat Rodeo wed their Latin sounds with the Havana Quartet and Minneapolis vocal royalty Prudence Johnson (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $35.66 and up); acclaimed London jazz saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings, who has added flute to his repertoire of instruments, lands at Walker Art Center (7:30 p.m., $25 and up).
Friday, March 21
3. 7th St. Entry’s 45th anniversary: First Avenue’s smaller junior club is taking a break from its regularly scheduled incubatory programming to welcome back some of its MVPs from past eras over three nights. Night One is already sold-out with Soul Asylum and two other loud, fast bands who ruled in the Entry’s first decade, the Mighty Mofos and Arcwelder. Saturday’s lineup revisits the indie-rap scene that boomed there in the ‘00s with P.O.S. and Makr An Eris, plus younger go-getters Killusonline. Sunday sees one of this past decade’s best breakout rock acts, Kiss the Tiger, with the Bad Bad Hats offshoot band Megasound and Eric Mayson. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 7 p.m. Sun., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $15-$25, axs.com)
Also: Country historian, collector and top-flight singer Marty Stuart leads his aptly named the Fabulous Superlatives featuring guitarist Kenny Vaughan (8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, $61-$71); Sardinian polymath Paolo Angeli will play an 18-string instrument of his own invention combining elements of guitar, cello and drums (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $25-$30); Adi Yeshaya, renowned Twin Cities composer/arranger/pianist who has worked with Whitney Houston, NBC’s “The Voice” and others, conducts his terrific Jazz Orchestra, featuring showy vocalist Jennifer Grimm and 12 stellar musicians (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); Jazz88-FM’s folk/roots music show “Good Acoustics” hosts a songwriters series with Dan Newton, Molly Brandt and Paul Fonfara (7:30 p.m. MetroNome Brewing, $15).
Saturday, March 22
4. Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys: They each had a big radio hit — “La Bamba” for East L.A.’s Lobos, “Heaven” for West Texas’ Lonely Boys — but they also both built up their reputation through spirited, genre-blending live shows. The two proud, familial Mexican American rock units are meeting up again on their never-ending road excursions for another co-headlining trek dubbed the Brotherhood Tour. This follows several other recent Minnesota gigs by Los Lobos that proved the great borderland-music blenders are still digging deep and raising roofs well into their fifth decade as a band. (7:30 p.m. Treasure Island Casino Showroom, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch, $62-$91, ticketmaster.com)
5. Rochester Thaw: Want to see many of the best current rock acts in Minnesota all in one day and in one walkable downtown corridor? Here you go. The top names among the festival’s six host venues and 30 performances include Kiss the Tiger, Laamar, Molly Brandt, Colin Bracewell, Maygen & the Birdwatcher, Faith Boblett, Pullstring and one worthy Wisconsin addition, the People Brothers Band. Lots of up-and-comers are mixed in, too, such as Rochester’s own reggae players Push & Turn, the Immaculate Beings, Toilet Rats, Saltydog and Kat & the Hurricane. If you don’t like one, you can move on to the next very easily. (2 p.m.-midnight, check-in at the Chateau Theatre, 15 1st St. SW, Rochester, $65-$75, mytownmymusic.com)
6. Black Market Brass & Obi Original: A long-simmering Afrobeat scene in the Twin Cities music scene boils over this weekend with a collaboration between two of the maniacally funky genre’s best local purveyors. Previously an all-instrumental ensemble made up of ex-members of Sonny Knight’s Lakers and Black Diet, the horns-driven BMB crew recently teamed up with younger, Nigerian-born vocalist and bandleader Obi Original (Obiora Obikwelu) at Pachyderm Studios. The result is the first of two 7-inch singles, “Battle Ready,” which sounds as incendiary and hyper-charged as the title suggests. They’re pairing up again for a release party with young jazz-funk group Room3 opening. (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., Mpls., $17, axs.com)